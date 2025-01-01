Wizards Projected to Land Top PG in NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards are expected to have a very high draft pick this year in what's expected to be a loaded class of newcomers.
While the Wizards hope to get the No. 1 overall pick to potentially take freshman forward Cooper Flagg out of Duke, there isn't a guarantee for that to happen.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a mock draft to start the new year and has Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper en route to the nation's capital with the No. 2 overall pick.
"Dylan Harper capped off 2024 with a triple-double against Columbia. With four three-point makes and 12 assists, it was the type of performance that could help sway evaluators from overthinking his shooting numbers or playmaking for a lead guard," Wasserman writes.
"He's still a scorer by identity, and the ability to get to spots, attack through contact, create easy finishing angles and hit tough shots will always set Harper apart."
While Harper is one of the best prospects in the draft, that doesn't mean there aren't flaws to his game.
"He would benefit from improving his pull-up and floater. He's currently able to rely on his strength and unteachable layup package, which he's converting at an outstanding 68.2 percent clip," Wasserman writes.
"Still, for an 18-year-old, there should be enough convincing shotmaking film to bet on Harper developing more consistency shooting off the dribble."
Harper would join a backcourt with Bub Carrington and Jordan Poole, which could end up building a traffic jam, but the Wizards should look to find a way to make it work.
The Wizards are in a position to where they should take the best player available, and if Harper is on the board when they are on the clock, it will be hard not to bring him to D.C.
