Wizards Among League's Best in Future Draft Assets
As they continue to go through their rebuild, the Washington Wizards are in need of grabbing as many future assets as possible.
By trading Bradley Beal for a boatload of draft picks, they are off to a good start.
ESPN's Bobby Marks ranked all 30 teams in terms of their future draft assets, and the Wizards came in at No. 7.
"Since taking over in 2023, Wizards president Michael Winger and his staff have made 11 trades that have netted Washington two firsts, twelve seconds and four years of pick swaps. The Wizards owe New York a protected first that is conditional in each of the next four years," Marks writes.
The first-round pick that the Wizards owe the New York Knicks is top-10 protected this season and top-8 next season, neither of which are likely to convey. If that's the case, the Wizards will have to send the Knicks a second-round pick in 2026 and 2027, which is a much smaller price to pay than a potential lottery pick.
The only teams that ranked ahead of the Wizards on the list were the Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Wizards are expected to obtain more future assets by making some trades in the next few years, some as early as the next few weeks before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Kyle Kuzma could potentially fetch a future first-round pick, and so could Jonas Valanciunas. They could both help the Wizards down the line, so the front office will have to take that into consideration when hearing deals in the next few weeks.
The Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the Chicago Bulls at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
