Three Wizards Draft Sleepers to Watch
While the Washington Wizards are expected to have one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, they also have three second-round picks that could amount to something in the future.
There's a good chance that the Wizards end up trading at least one of their second-round picks for June's draft, but they have a number of prospects that the team should keep an eye on.
Here are three that were chosen by the Wizards in Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft.
JT Toppin, Texas Tech
"Rolling/popping off screens and feasting in the post, he's been one of the nation's most productive players early with a more featured role at Texas Tech. He doesn't have the flashiest game, but it's highly effective with the type of size that could allow him to continue converting jump hooks and earning second-chance points at the next level," Wasserman writes.
"He's going to have to make threes to flip scouts who just don't see enough upside in a back-to-the-basket big who doesn't pass."
Johann Grunloh, SC Rasta Vechta
"Johann Grunloh has emerged as another worthwhile prospect to track in the German League, where he's playing more minutes than any other teenager. At 6'11", he's coming off a game with three three-point makes after blocking six shots against Hamburg and seven shots versus Promitheas Patras," Wasserman writes.
Johni Broome, Auburn
"He ranked third in the nation last year in BPM behind lottery picks Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan, and he's now No. 1 after a 21-point, 20-rebound game against Ohio State and 23-point double-double versus Purdue," Wasserman writes.
"Between his post touch, constantly improving three-point range, clear passing skill and defensive presence inside, there is too much going for Broome to nitpick his height or movement in the second round."
These players will likely have a shot in the G League at some point next season, but it remains to be seen whether they could end up with the Capital City Go-Go or another rival.
