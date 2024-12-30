Young Wizards Earning Coach's Trust
As the Washington Wizards were trying to grab a win against the New York Knicks on Saturday night in crunch time, they had the future of the franchise out on the floor.
The Wizards' closing lineup consisted of 23-year-old Justin Champagnie as the oldest member of the team on the floor. Champagnie had second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly and rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George out there with him.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe explained the reasoning behind that closing lineup against the Knicks.
“We always go with who’s playing well," Keefe said via Monumental Sports Network reporter Bijan Todd. Those guys were contributing in the game. [We were] trying different lineups but those guys were playing great.”
While Keefe could have gone with veterans Malcolm Brogdon, Corey Kispert or Jonas Valanciunas down the stretch, he felt that the younger members of the team had earned their place out on the floor.
Champagnie was the best of the bunch, scoring a career-high 31 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for a double-double. Coulibaly had 18 points of his own with six rebounds and six assists.
All five of the finishers in the game for the Wizards scored in double figures, and they were counted on by Keefe.
While the Wizards came out on the wrong end of the result, the team can't be mad at the strong performances from the youth movement.
The Wizards younger players now can look back at the game and grow from it in hopes of coming out on the right end of the outcome next time.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they face off against the Knicks in a rematch from Saturday's game. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
