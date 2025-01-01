Report: Lakers Still Interested in Wizards Trade
The Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers have been linked in trade rumors in regards to veteran center Jonas Valanciunas.
The Lakers' chances of trading for Valanciunas took a hit a few days ago after Los Angeles acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets for D'Angelo Russell, a player who would have fit in a deal with Washington.
Even though the Lakers made that trade, HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that they are still interested in acquiring Valanciunas.
"Having acquired the wing defender they sought in Finney-Smith, the next item for the Lakers on their list is a backup center. The Lakers will continue to try and acquire Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas or another backup center on the trade market with their remaining future second-round draft capital, and Gabe Vincent is expected to be dangled in talks as well, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto writes.
Would Vincent and a future draft pick be enough to pry Valanciunas away from the Wizards? Probably not.
It would likely take an offer that would blow the Wizards away to get Valanciunas anyway at this point considering he is still under contract with Washington for next season. This isn't one that does that.
Of course, there is still a lot that needs to be played out with the league still five weeks away from the trade deadline, but the Lakers are going to need to push in as many chips as possible to make a play from Valanciunas, and they just gave away a good amount to get Finney-Smith and Milton in the building.
The Wizards should listen to as many Valanciunas offers that come into the fray, but they can be selective and picky on which ones they truly are considering and which ones are just noise.
