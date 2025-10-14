Wizards Veteran Showing Encouraging Signs in Preseason
In what was only the second preseason appearance for the Washington Wizards, Marvin Bagley III delivered a performance that should turn heads and ease some of the tension that will naturally surround Alex Sarr in his sophomore season. With Sarr resting, Bagley stepped into a more prominent role and posted a team-leading 18 points along with a game-high 11 rebounds, logging a solid double-double. This certainly is something to find encouraging, as the Wizards struggled to crash the boards over the years.
That stat line matters for a few other reasons. Notably, it provides tangible proof that the Wizards have a credible contingency option should Sarr miss time or need rest. Sarr’s workload on the boards is significant, as he led the team in rebounds per game in his rookie season last year. Throughout that time, he averaged 6.5 rebounds per game over 67 appearances. That is an awful lot to ask out of a rookie. Going into his second season in the NBA, it is still asking a lot for a player so young without a ton of experience. The young big man carried much of the rebound burden for Washington. But growth hinges not only on staying healthy and improving efficiency, but it also hinges on having reliable depth behind him.
Bagley’s presence for the Wizards helps with that. His ability to dominate the glass, push the pace, and finish inside gives Washington a safety valve if Sarr needs a breather or faces injury. More than just padding stats, his effort in that game demonstrated motor, focus, and a willingness to assume defensive responsibility, which are all qualities that complement Sarr rather than compete against him. Despite being just 26 years old, Bagley feels like a young veteran in the league, especially to the Wizards. While he has played for them previously, the return feels like something the Wizards need to help the team continue to grow. He knows his role and can play it well at this point in his career.
Additionally, to lead the team in rebounds while scoring efficiently (7-of-8 on field goals, 4-of-6 free throws, in just 24 minutes) is no fluke. Moreover, it sends a message to the rest of the roster and to opposing coaches that this is a frontcourt with depth. When opponents scheme to attack or exploit the paint, Washington can lean on Sarr’s youth and length. However, if that plan falters or Sarr is unable to absorb constant pounding, Bagley has shown he can shoulder part of that load. The team doesn’t have to tiptoe, knowing it doesn’t become a one-man frontcourt show.
Of course, preseason is a controlled environment. Bagley will need to replicate that kind of consistency in regular-season games, carry that energy night in and night out, and stay healthy. But as a snapshot, his performance gives clarity that the Wizards’ second preseason game was not just a showcase win. That game was a declaration that they are better positioned for resilience. For a team pinning much of its hopes on the growth of Sarr, that kind of assurance is worth its weight in rebounds.
