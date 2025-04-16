Can Wizards Guard Become an All-Star Next Season?
After having an up-and-down first season for the Washington Wizards, Jordan Poole put in the work and responded by having an All-Star caliber season. Unlike MLB, where representatives from every team go to the All-Star game, the NBA doesn't offer that same luxury.
Nobody can argue that Poole proved a lot of critics wrong this season and reminded the league who he is. Could he finally become an All-Star next season? Yes, and there are two reasons why.
Wizards Have a Great Foundation
The Wizards just finished their season with a record of 18-64. Most people wouldn't celebrate that, but to the Wizards, that's progress considering they only won 15 games last year. The team should be a lot better next season and give Poole the edge when it comes to All-Star voting. The question is, what will make them a better team next season?
There are many reasons why the Wizards will be better next season. Third-year players Bilal Coulibaly and Tristan Vukcevic could take massive steps. Rookies Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George will have to deal with making adjustments, but they will get better. Saddiq Bey is another contributor who could have a big role with the Wizards after not playing this past season.
The veterans are the wildcards. Khris Middleton hasn't enacted his player option yet, even though he is expected to. Marcus Smart and Richaun Holmes are on expiring contracts, but show signs that they may consider coming back to Washington in bench and mentoring roles. If the Wizards trade some of the vets, the team would lack the veteran leadership needed for overall team progression, and it would force the young guys to take on more of the weight, which could be a tall order for second- and third-year players. It would be hard, but not impossible.
The Draft Brings Additional Help
The upcoming draft is loaded with talent. The Wizards are realistically in the running for a top-five pick, but even if they miss out on Cooper Flagg, or even Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, they'll still be OK and will find a player who will make the team even younger and dangerous. Now, if they do get Flagg, the team would have the star appeal and two-way production to push them into playoff territory, but they will have to plan for any situation because anything can happen on draft night.
Like previously stated: hope for Flagg, plan for anything. The fifth pick has the highest odds for the Wizards, so that would change a few things when it comes to their draft strategy, but the biggest point is this: they have a competent front office, and regardless where they pick or who they select, they're going to find the best prospect who fits what the Wizards are trying to do. Help is on the way.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!