Wizards Should Look to Reunite with Mavericks Center
Sometimes, we make a decision that offers plenty of regrets. You may think of a breakup with a former partner. The grass may not always be greener on the other side. When that happens, regrets begin to set in, and you are thinking, 'What can I do to rectify the matter?' That is something the Washington Wizards may be pondering now.
The Wizards have needed a big man over the years. They traded Daniel Gafford last season to the Dallas Mavericks as they looked to the future. Now, questions have emerged as to whether that was the right move to make. They moved forward by drafting Alex Sarr with the number two overall pick in the 2024 draft.
Sarr was amazing as a rookie for the Wizards. He is a player who can play both ends of the floor at an extremely high level. He has a lot of size and length that gives the Wizards an advantage. His ability to block shots and defend the paint is one of his best attributes. With his size, Sarr can take advantage on the offensive end as he can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. Additionally, he can stretch the floor too.
However, something was missing for Sarr, or rather, someone was missing. That someone is Gafford. He would have been the perfect complement for Sarr. He would have done a lot of the dirty work and cleaned up things around the basket for the team, just as he did before the Wizards traded him.
Everything Gafford did was appreciated by the team. However, a lot of the things he provided didn’t always show up in the box score. Gafford is a player every team needs. At this time, as a member of the Mavs, Gafford isn’t getting the love or minutes he deserves as he is battling for minutes and a starting role with Dereck Lively II. Both the Wizards and Gafford are realizing the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.
