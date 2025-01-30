Could Wizards Change Tune, Keep Kyle Kuzma?
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been a hot name on the trade market over the past few weeks.
His name has intensified in talks after he made comments last week suggesting he wasn't aligning with the Wizards' current setup.
“I think today I just decided to be myself and not really just try to fit into everything that we’re doing here, and just really played in the moment," Kuzma said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins after the team lost to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.
“I mean just not trying to fit into what we’re trying to do here. Just being more assertive, demanding the ball, not just going out there and trying to let people develop. Just playing my game.”
Now, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks that those comments may have actually hurt Kuzma's trade value and believes there's a world where the Wizards actually keep him around.
"Last year's version of Kuzma would headline this season's list, but injuries and spotty play have torpedoed his value," Favale writes.
"His recent comments about being more aggressive rather than letting people develop could expedite his exit, but are the Washington Wizards prepared to ship him out without getting back more than a "blah" first, if teams even give up that much?," he continued.
Kuzma is having his worst season to date with the Wizards, averaging just 14.3 points per game after back-to-back seasons of over 20+, so teams interested in trading for him likely won't have him as more than a backup.
Unless teams would start Kuzma, why would they trade anything more than a first-round pick? The Wizards may opt to wait before trading Kuzma down the line in hopes of his value and need increasing around the league.
