Wizards Land Former Top 5 Pick in Mock Trade
The Washington Wizards have the opportunity to add some talent before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
While the Wizards are viewed as sellers on the market, they may have the opportunity to pick up a lesser player on a better team and give them an opportunity to flourish.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie suggests a three-team deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. In the trade, the Warriors get Anthony Gill from Washington, the Cavs get Kevon Looney from Golden State and the Wizards get Isaac Okoro from Cleveland.
"The Wizards get to be the beneficiary of two teams avoiding the luxury tax. Okoro is an NBA rotation player who can help them in their most significant need area," Vecenie writes.
"The Wizards have somehow not fielded a defense above league average since 2015-16. This year, they’re dead last in defensive rating, allowing nearly 120 points per 100 possessions. Okoro would enter their rotation immediately and be able to lift their defense on some of the best players in the league. Bilal Coulibaly does a great job doing that for the Wizards for the time he’s on the court, but shifting him off those players more often might actually help allow him to focus more on his offense and grow on that end of the court."
Okoro, 24, was the No. 5 overall pick by the Cavs in the 2020 NBA Draft and he has helped build the team back up to contender status. However, the additions of Max Strus and Caris LeVert make Okoro's role in the Cavs' grand scheme a little less prominent.
Acquiring Okoro would give the Wizards someone who can guard the best player on the opposing team. Putting Okoro next to Coulibaly on the wing would give the Wizards a strong defensive presence on the wing, instantly making Washington a better team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!