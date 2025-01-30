Inside The Wizards

Wizards Hit Rock Bottom in Embarrassing Loss to Raptors

The Washington Wizards offense was anemic against the Toronto Raptors.

Jan 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors center Orlando Robinson (21) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards threw another game up in the loss column after falling 106-82 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night inside Capital One Arena.

The Wizards fell behind early and trailed wire-to-wire against the Raptors, losing by as much as 29 points at the lowest moment in the game.

On top of that, the Wizards committed 25 turnovers as a team, leading to 32 Raptors points that contributed to the difference in the game.

To make matters worse, the Wizards shot just over 38 percent from the field nad made only five of their 30 3-point attempts.

Kyle Kuzma was probably the lone bright spot for the Wizards in the loss, notching a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Champagnie had 12 while Kyshawn George had 10 as the only players to score in double figures for the Wizards.

On the flip side, the Raptors had eight players reach double digits in scoring, including a game-high 24 from Scottie Barnes.

The Wizards have now lost 15 straight games, one shy of tying their season-long skid, which also happens to be a franchise record.

The Wizards will look to get back in the win column tomorrow against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

