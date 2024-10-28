Inside The Wizards

Could Wizards Add Third Rookie to Starting Lineup?

The Washington Wizards' youth movement is in full effect.

Oct 24, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) dunks th ball against the Boston Celtics in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Through just two games, the Washington Wizards have shown their commitment to the youth movement, giving No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr and the No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington a chance to start.

Eventually, there may be room for one more rookie in the starting lineup as No. 24 overall pick Kyshawn George continues to grow.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes George will eventually join the starting lineup at some point this season.

"George made several high-IQ passes in the exhibition season while playing capable defense and knocking down open shots. The No. 24 pick appeared further along in his development than many expected, and it seems as the years spent playing in France prior to attending the University of Miami served him well. His game has more poise and polish than most rookies," Hughes writes.

While George has only averaged 3.0 points per game in his first two contests, Wizards coach Brian Keefe has continued to give him good minutes. George is averaging 23.5 minutes per game in the first two contests.

The main thing holding George back from the starting lineup is the fact that more established players are at his position. Kyle Kuzma isn't likely to leave the starting lineup unless he's traded or injured, so George will likely come off the bench until either one of those things happen.

However, in George's case, it may not matter if he starts or comes off the bench. If the Wizards are trailing big like they have against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, that definitely will help George see the floor as coach Keefe is more likely to play younger players in non-competitive minutes. So either way, George will have plenty of opportunity to play and improve his game.

