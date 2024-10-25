Wizards Star Guard Looks Like the Real Deal Already
Coming into the 2024-25 NBA season, the Washington Wizards were hoping to see a much more aggressive and confident version of Jordan Poole.
After acquiring the dynamic guard last season, the Wizards did not see a great version of him. He shot the ball poorly and looked to be struggling with confidence issues. That motivated him to come in much stronger this season.
Poole was able to accomplish that goal in Washington's season-opening loss to the Boston Celtics.
While the Wizards ended up losing the game by a final score of 122-102, Poole put together a very strong performance. He scored 26 points to go along with four assists, four steals, a rebound, and a block.
In addition to his overall numbers, Poole shot 9-for-17 from the floor and knocked down 6-for-11 from the three-point line.
Already, the 25-year-old guard is looking like the real deal. He was also able to play with the ball in his hands as the team's point guard. That role could be something that unlocks his full potential.
Throughout his entire career thus far, Poole has showcased big-time scoring potential. He still hasn't reached his full potential from a scoring perspective.
That being said, the next step for Poole will be to score consistently. He also needs to become a better creator for his teammates.
If he can become just as big of a threat dishing the ball as he is scoring, the offense will open up for him even more. Opposing defenses won't be able to focus solely on slowing him down from a scoring perspective, as they'll also have to respect his ability to create for others.
Washington is hoping to see Poole's performance from the first game of the season become a normal occurence. He's certainly capable of being a 25 point per game type of scorer.
Next up for the Wizards will be a Saturday night home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Poole will have a chance to show off some consistency with another strong showing.
