Wizards Star Off to Brutal Start
The Washington Wizards have gotten off to an 0-2 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. In their first two games, they have lost to both the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Both of those teams are quality opponents and there is nothing for the Wizards to hang their heads about.
So far this season, star forward Kyle Kuzma has been playing very poorly. That is one thing that has been concerning so far in the first two games. Washington desperately needs him to figure things out and play up to the level that he has shown he can play at.
Through the first two games, he has posted embarrassing numbers.
As shared by Legion Hoops on X, Kuzma has shot 9-for-32 from the floor overall and has missed all nine of his three-point attempts.
Kuzma has averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game this season. His shooting numbers average out to 28.1 percent overall and, of course, zero percent from three-point range.
Fans can be confident that the star forward will turn his season around soon. He has been a lethal scorer for the Wizards over the last two years. Those two full seasons were no fluke.
It will be interesting to see if Kuzma can start turning things around in "week two" of the NBA season. Slow starts can be very common, but fans can bet that the 29-year-old forward won't let his confidence falter.
Looking ahead to the upcoming week, Washington is set for back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks before taking on the Miami Heat. Those three games will be important for Kuzma to regain his scoring ability.
Should he be able to get back on track, the Wizards should be able to compete against those two teams.
No one should be worried about his first two games. Kuzma will get back on track in the very near future.
