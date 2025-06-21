Examining the Path of Wizards Drafting Ace Bailey
The moment we have all been anxiously awaiting is almost here. Yes, the NBA Draft is something many teams eagerly look forward to even before the season starts. This is the case for many teams that are tanking. This is also the case for teams who just aren’t good. The Washington Wizards find themselves in between that mix as the 2025 NBA Draft has been marked on their calendars for a while. With the idea and possibility of landing one of the best players in the draft in Ace Bailey, the Wizards are even more eager for draft night.
The Wizards may have a bit of luck on their side. Last summer, the Wizards didn’t get the draft position they wanted. However, they still got the player they wanted and needed in Alex Sarr. This year, they could use a big man to pair next to Sarr. However, most importantly, the Wizards can use a star. Ace Bailey is one of three players in the draft that many people expect to become a star. With the news coming out that he hasn’t worked out for many teams, Bailey’s draft stock has dropped. The Wizards' path of landing Bailey has become easy, as we all know the Dallas Mavericks will select Cooper Flagg with the number one overall pick.
Flagg has been the best player in this draft class all season. What has helped his case even more is that he played with the Team USA Select Team last summer in their practice. Dylan Harper has a good chance of becoming the best player in this draft when it’s all said and done. He has strong roots in the NBA as his father, Ron Harper, is a five-time NBA champion who played with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Certainly, he has good, deep roots. The San Antonio Spurs seem like a lock for Harper.
Bailey should slide past the number three selection held by the Philadelphia 76ers, as he has cancelled his meeting with the team. Under those circumstances, the Sixers will probably pass on him. The Charlotte Hornets hold the fourth pick. They have been struggling a lot over the years. There was a report that came out stating an anonymous player in the draft prefers not to play alongside LaMelo Ball. That would rule the Hornets out from drafting Bailey. Finally, as the Utah Jazz hold the fifth pick, they may be ruled out as Bailey’s camp stated they prefer a team in the Eastern Conference to draft him. Under these circumstances, Bailey should be available as the Wizards hold the number six pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!