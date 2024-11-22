Five Questions Ahead of Celtics vs. Wizards
The Washington Wizards are gearing up to face off against the Boston Celtics in tonight's NBA Cup match inside Capital One Arena.
To learn more about the Celtics' current state of affairs, we spoke with Celtics Chronicle writer Adam Taylor.
How have the Celtics fared in the first month of the season after winning the championship last season?
Overall, they've started well. Their offense has been improving game-on-game, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are starting to assert their influence. However, there have been some defensive concerns, especially in terms of guarding transition and controlling the glass. Still, after 15 games, there's not much for Celtics fans to be worried about right now, they're in a similar position to what they were this time last season.
What’s one thing people should know about the Celtics that can’t be found in a box score?
Don't be fooled by the media. Yes, the Celtics shoot a lot of threes, but that's only part of their offense. They attack and pressure all three levels and capitalize on what the defense gives them. If you take away the perimeter, they will cook you around the rim. Take away the rim, and they can hurt you in the mid-range or on the corners.
This team is incredibly versatile. Expecting them to simply jack up shots is incredibly short-sighted.
Who is the Celtics’ X Factor?
This title would usually be reserved for Kristaps Porzingis. However, he's still sidelined. As such, he title falls to Payton Pritchard. He's currently leading he NBA in total points scored off the bench (230), total threes made (55) and total threes attempted.
Pritchard has already had some impactful games this season, including two against the Milwaukee Bucks. He is a momentum changer and adjusts the tempo when checking into games.
If the Celtics were to lose against the Wizards, what would be the reason why?
Transition defense. The Celtics look the most susceptible when being forced to guard in the open court. If the Wizards can maintain a steady stream of transition attempts, and the Celtics lose, the fanbase will know exactly where to look.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Celtics win by 25. I think they come out, set the tone early, run up the score and then coast during the latter quarters.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!