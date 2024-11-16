Inside The Wizards

Should Wizards Trade Jordan Poole?

Jordan Poole could be on the trade block for the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards will likely listen to trade calls on any player on the roster except for a select few that were recently drafted.

Someone not in that club is point guard Jordan Poole, who has gotten off to a good start for the Wizards so far this season.

Poole, 25, is averaging 22.2 points per game, which ranks among the top 30 in the league and means he should be the leading scorer for a team. Poole leads the Wizards in scoring, but is there a reason that he could be one of the leading scorers for someone else by the end of the year?

Poole is in the second year of a four-year, $128 million contract he signed with the Golden State Warriors just before he was traded for Chris Paul in the summer of 2023. That contract didn't age well, and now Poole is seen as an overrated, overpaid player. However, he has been a bargain so far for the Wizards this season.

Poole has elevated his game, and you can sense that he is much more comfortable this year than he was in his first season with Washington. But that doesn't mean the Wizards have to keep him.

If the right offer comes along for anyone, a trade should be made. But Poole offers are interesting since he is such a massive part of the team's scoring output.

With Bub Carrington also in the backcourt, the need for Poole isn't as immediate because the rookie from Pittsburgh is viewed as the franchise's future point guard. Taking Poole away from the team would open up more reps for someone like him.

The return package for Poole would be the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to this. If the Wizards can grab a player that might be a better fit around the rookies than Poole is, that would determine whether it was the right deal or not.

Given his contract, it's unlikely for the Wizards to trade Poole. However, they should at least listen to gauge what is out there.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News