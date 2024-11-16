Should Wizards Trade Jordan Poole?
The Washington Wizards will likely listen to trade calls on any player on the roster except for a select few that were recently drafted.
Someone not in that club is point guard Jordan Poole, who has gotten off to a good start for the Wizards so far this season.
Poole, 25, is averaging 22.2 points per game, which ranks among the top 30 in the league and means he should be the leading scorer for a team. Poole leads the Wizards in scoring, but is there a reason that he could be one of the leading scorers for someone else by the end of the year?
Poole is in the second year of a four-year, $128 million contract he signed with the Golden State Warriors just before he was traded for Chris Paul in the summer of 2023. That contract didn't age well, and now Poole is seen as an overrated, overpaid player. However, he has been a bargain so far for the Wizards this season.
Poole has elevated his game, and you can sense that he is much more comfortable this year than he was in his first season with Washington. But that doesn't mean the Wizards have to keep him.
If the right offer comes along for anyone, a trade should be made. But Poole offers are interesting since he is such a massive part of the team's scoring output.
With Bub Carrington also in the backcourt, the need for Poole isn't as immediate because the rookie from Pittsburgh is viewed as the franchise's future point guard. Taking Poole away from the team would open up more reps for someone like him.
The return package for Poole would be the ultimate decision-maker when it comes to this. If the Wizards can grab a player that might be a better fit around the rookies than Poole is, that would determine whether it was the right deal or not.
Given his contract, it's unlikely for the Wizards to trade Poole. However, they should at least listen to gauge what is out there.
