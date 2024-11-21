Three Players Wizards Should Trade
The Washington Wizards will have some choices to make when the trade deadline fast approaches.
The Wizards have the league's worst record at 2-11 and that will make them one of the biggest sellers in the NBA that teams will be looking to acquire talent from.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale names Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma and Malcolm Brogdon as three players the team could look to trade.
"Washington's perimeter logistics are an altogether different beast. It has bodies to spare and could stand to increase exploratory roles for Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George," Favale writes. "Moving one of Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole is the optimal way to do that. It does not need to be all, particularly when each theoretical transaction serves different purposes. Brogdon's expiring contract and injury history is most useful as a salary anchor to take back unwanted money attached to draft assets. Kuzma should net you standalone picks and prospects. Shopping Poole is about getting out from under the final two years of his deal if you don't believe his scorching-hot outside shooting will hold."
Brogdon just started playing with the team, and as an expiring contract, he will likely be the easiest to trade. The Wizards will need to play him more consistently in order for other teams to want to buy into him, but the team could wind up with another draft pick by trading him.
Dealing Poole or Kuzma will be a bit more difficult considering their current usage. However, trading one or both of them would send a clear message that the Wizards are buying into their youth and that they feel Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr are ready for more responsibility as they grow as NBA players.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!