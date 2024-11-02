Wizards Guard Building Up Confidence
Washington Wizards second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly has grown a lot over the past 18 months.
Since being taken with the No. 7 overall pick by the Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft, Coulibaly has played against the best players in the world both in the league and in the Paris Olympics this past summer, allowing him to grow.
Those experience have certainly paid off early in the season, as he is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game so far through four games. Considering he was averaging just over eight points last season, Coulibaly has taken a massive step in the right direction.
He credits his growth in confidence as a reason behind his early-season success.
“I feel like (confidence) is the main thing,” Coulibaly said via Wizards reporter Varun Shankar of The Washington Post. “Basketball is, for me, probably 60 percent basketball skills and 40 percent confidence. ... I’m really confident right now, and I’m playing well.”
Not only is Coulibaly confident in himself, but he has the backing of Wizards head coach Brian Keefe, who has had the chance to see his development from his rookie year to now up close and personal.
“We want to put the ball in his hands more,” Keefe said.“We think he’s a play-maker, he can get on the rim, he forces a lot of pressure.”
Numbers and history suggest Coulibaly will cool off at some point and regress to the mean. However, his ceiling appears to be higher than it was last year, and that should have the Wizards excited about what's to come.
Coulibaly is only 20-years-old, so he has a long time to continue his development, and if he stays on this trajectory, he could become the best player on the Wizards' roster in short order.
