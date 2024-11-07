Inside The Wizards

Wizards Land SEC Guard in Mock Draft

The Washington Wizards could land one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 6, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (2) drives against Lipscomb Bisons guard Joe Anderson (22) in the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are focused on the regular season, but they also have an eye on the upcoming draft class as the college basketball campaign begins to take shape.

The Wizards selected three players in the first round last year and it wouldn't be a surprise for them to take multiple prospects in this year's draft depending on if the team trades some of its more established players.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Wizards selected Arkansas guard Boogie Fland with the No. 10 overall pick.

"It quickly feels easier to buy the idea that scouts will look past Boogie Fland's physical flaws after the 6'2", 175-pound guard opened with 22 points, five assists and six steals in an exhibition against Kansas," Wasserman writes. "Quick and shifty, he got to his spots and made dribble jumpers with persuasive confidence and fluidity. He didn't showcase any flashy playmaking or passes, but he made basic reads in pick-and-rolls to get shooters rhythm looks. Defensively, he was pesky pressuring the ball and getting his hands into lanes."

Arkansas has become a hotbed for NBA prospects over the past few years. Since 2020, the Razorbacks have sent nine prospects to the league, including 2023's No. 6 overall pick Anthony Black, who plays for the Orlando Magic.

The program is expected to continue to be a pathway to the pros for several of the league's top collegiate players with John Calipari at the helm following 15 seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.

Fland is a solid NBA prospect, but his fit in Washington would be questionable with Bub Carrington also on the roster. It will be hard for the Wizards to justify playing two undersized guards on the floor at the same time. However, if the Wizards are employing a "best player available" strategy, Fland may be worth looking at.

Published
Jeremy Brener
