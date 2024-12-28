Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Wizards

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards are hosting the New York Knicks for their next two games.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne (1) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards homestand continues with a pair of games against the New York Knicks today and Monday.

With the Knicks coming into town, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI writer Jed Katz to learn more about the team's current state of affairs.

The Knicks look like they are beginning to figure things out after a slow start. What has worked out for them?

The Knicks have figured out how to hit teams from all angles on offense. The starters are learning how to play with each other in terms of spacing and ball movement. All of the starters except Josh Hart have hit 40+ points in a game.

What’s one thing people should know about the Knicks that can’t be found in a box score?

There are still defensive lapses. Stuff you can’t see in the box score mostly happens on defense. KAT is still learning how to defend at center again and the Knicks are struggling to stop teams from coming back late in the game.

Who is the Knicks’ X Factor?

The obvious choice is KAT, who has been playing like an MVP on offense and on the glass. A better choice would be OG. When he gets it going on offense to compliment Brunson/KAT they look unstoppable.

If the Knicks lost against the Wizards, what would be the reason why?

Alex Sarr would likely be the reason why. The Knicks can handle Washington’s guards/forwards but the biggest issue has been defending the paint.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I think the Knicks take this one pretty easily. Might be some hiccups on the defensive end but ultimately should be similar to the last time they faced them on Nov. 18.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

