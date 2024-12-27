Inside The Wizards

Jordan Poole Questionable for Wizards vs. Knicks

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole may not play against the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards had their heroics from Jordan Poole last night against the Charlotte Hornets, but the gain didn't come without a little bit of pain.

According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, Wizards guard Jordan Poole is questionable for tomorrow's game against the New York Knicks with a hip contuison.

Poole hurt his hip late in the second quarter against the Hornets when he bumped into former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller while trying to draw a foul.

Poole went to the locker room early for halftime but came back strong in the second half. He was able to finish the game out and hit a game-winning stepback 3-pointer to beat the Hornets with just seconds left to go in the game.

The Wizards could certainly use him if he's healthy against the Knicks, but if he's out, the team will have to rely on Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and others to shoulder the load.

While Poole is questionable, Kyle Kuzma (rib strain), Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) and Marvin Bagley III (knee sprain) remain out against the Knicks.

Tipoff for tomorrow's game between the Knicks and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News