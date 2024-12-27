Jordan Poole Questionable for Wizards vs. Knicks
The Washington Wizards had their heroics from Jordan Poole last night against the Charlotte Hornets, but the gain didn't come without a little bit of pain.
According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, Wizards guard Jordan Poole is questionable for tomorrow's game against the New York Knicks with a hip contuison.
Poole hurt his hip late in the second quarter against the Hornets when he bumped into former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller while trying to draw a foul.
Poole went to the locker room early for halftime but came back strong in the second half. He was able to finish the game out and hit a game-winning stepback 3-pointer to beat the Hornets with just seconds left to go in the game.
The Wizards could certainly use him if he's healthy against the Knicks, but if he's out, the team will have to rely on Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and others to shoulder the load.
While Poole is questionable, Kyle Kuzma (rib strain), Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) and Marvin Bagley III (knee sprain) remain out against the Knicks.
Tipoff for tomorrow's game between the Knicks and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!