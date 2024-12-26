Inside The Wizards

Wizards Get Good Injury News Before Hornets Game

The Washington Wizards will get some of their players back for their game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Dec 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) reacts after finishing an alley-oop dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are facing off against the Charlotte Hornets tonight and they are getting closer to full strength.

According to Washington Post reporter Varun Shankar, Bilal Coulibaly (groin), Bub Carrington (hip), Alex Sarr (back) are available to play against the Hornets.

The news comes after all three were listed as questionable in the team's latest injury report.

The team will still have Marvin Bagley (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Saddiq Bey (torn ACL) unavailable for the game.

With the Wizards' three young players available, it gives them a better chance to grab their second win against the Hornets this season. There's a good chance at least two, if not all three, will be in the starting lineup for the team.

The Wizards' season is all about seeing if the trio above and Kyshawn George can establish themselves as part of the team's core moving forward, so having them play in as many games as possible is key for Washington as the year moves along.

Tipoff between the Hornets and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network or streamed on NBA League Pass.

