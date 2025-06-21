Wizards Could Trade Up for Top Point Guard Prospects
The Washington Wizards' front office has a history of pulling off sudden maneuvers for superior picks in the annual NBA Draft. This new iteration of the rebuild-focused Wizards have traded up in both of the first rounds that they've been in charge of, landing Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington as rewards for their aggression.
Their being rewarded with the sixth pick after a league-low 20 regular season wins was a shock to Wizards fans everywhere, but that's just another opportunity for the savvy front office to steal another top prospect from under the nose of the rest of the league.
Rumors of them potentially trading up for a pick in the top five of the draft have persisted since the lottery order was revealed, and things have only intensified entering the final days before the big night. No one's made any drastic moves yet, opening up speculation that a big trade is on the way.
NBA insider Grant Afseth certainly has no trouble imagining the possibility of the Wizards moving up in finding a solution at point guard, a position with which they've long needed a stable answer.
"Holding picks No. 6 and 18 in the first round, the Wizards have explored trade-up scenarios in hopes of securing one of the top backcourt prospects, league sources told RG," Afseth reported.
"Washington has made multiple offers to teams in the top five in an effort to land either Dylan Harper or Jeremiah Fears, even being willing to part with surprising names to move up to No. 2 overall. Thus far, those attempts have been rebuffed."
Fears would be a more surprising candidate for a blockbuster trade, especially given the buzz that San Antonio is the team they're currently berating into a swap, as most mock drafts predict Fears to be available in their range or later. Harper, however, is considered a league-wide lock to go No. 2 overall, though the Spurs could be enticed into a trade given their backlog of incumbent point guards.
"Washington’s front office, led by general manager Will Dawkins, remains committed to a youth-driven rebuild centered on upside and player development," Afseth wrote. "Finding stability at point guard has become a central focus, with the organization prioritizing a player who can grow into a foundational piece."
