Wizards Interested in Former Warriors Young Wing
When free agency started in the NBA, the floodgates to heaven appeared to have opened. There was breaking news every minute of the hour. It was something that felt overwhelming. It was hard to keep up, to say the least. The only constant thing many kept up with was the radio's silent aggression from the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have yet to sign anyone in free agency. However, they have expressed interest in one key free agent.
Jonathan Kuminga played for the Golden State Warriors this past season. He was a player who had an interesting journey. Initially, the Warriors were thrilled to have him. After heavy roster reconstruction, the Wizards decided to start him to begin the season. Kuminga, then, fell out of the rotation as Head Coach Steve Kerr grew increasingly frustrated with him. As the Warriors began to fall apart health-wise in the playoffs, Kuminga came up big and became a hero again. His value increased tremendously from their playoff run last season. He caught the interest of the Wizards, as they are interested in acquiring him.
Kuminga doesn’t have a usual free agency period as he is a restricted free agent. That means whatever team offer him on the market, the Warriors have the option to match it, which would ultimately render his return to the team. The Wizards still may not be able to make a usual free agent signing in the case of Kuminga as the Warriors plan to play hard ball. The Golden State Warriors don’t want to lose Kuminga for nothing in return. They are intending on doing a sign-and-trade for any team interested in Kuminga.
The Warriors are asking for a promising young player along with a first-round draft pick in return of Kuminga in any sign-and-trade deal. The Wizards may find themselves in a bidding war as the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets are also interested in acquiring Kuminga. Hopefully, the Wizards have an offer that won’t deplete their team too much for Kuminga.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!