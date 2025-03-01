Why Wizards Rookie Guard May Struggle Against Hornets
As the season nears its long-awaited conclusion, opportunities for more players are becoming available. These may be hard times to get through as a fan of the Washington Wizards. However, these are times that many players in the league live for. Everyone is always looking for a chance to prove their worth. Tonight, Bub Carrington has that opportunity, although it may not come easy for him.
With not having much to play for, it is always good to protect your valuable assets. The Wizards may be doing that with Alex Sarr. He has missed many games this season due to an ankle injury. Being the No. 2 overall pick certainly makes him extremely valuable to the future of this team.
Another player that may need to be protected is Jordan Poole. He has been the Wizards' best player this season. He should have been named to the NBA All-Star team, but that is a conversation for a different day. He is now expected to miss some time due to an apparent elbow injury. With him being out, who can the Washington Wizards turn to?
They will look to rookie rising star Bub Carrington in the absence of Poole. However, going against the Charlotte Hornets isn't an easy task. The Hornets may not be one of the better teams in the league. However, they certainly are a group that plays hard defensively.
LaMelo Ball is one of the biggest point guards in NBA history. His height and size resemble Magic Johnson, and his size alone gives him a defensive advantage over his opponents. Carrington may get the start tonight, but he very well may not be looking forward to the matchup with Ball.
The Hornets play defense exceptionally well as a team too. Mark Williams gives them a presence defensively that can be intimidating for anyone looking to attack the basket. Between his presence down low and Ball's perimeter defense, that could frustrate Carrington as he looks to lead the Wizards offensively.
It may very well be a long night for the Washington rookie.
