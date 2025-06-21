Former Wizard on the Trading Block Again
With the economy we have today in the United States, many people tend to review their budget daily. This is to help us live more comfortably in an uncomfortable and uncertain world. This is to help us have clarity and stability for the future. This is something many teams in the NBA have to do from time to time, including the Washington Wizards.
When you look at the roster salary of the Wizards, you can say they do a great job of managing their money. Khris Middleton is currently making the most money. However, that contract will soon be off the books. Malcolm Brogdon’s contract, too, will be off the books as well. Marcus Smart has one year left on his deal, as he has been in trade talks a lot this offseason. The Wizards has done a great job getting rid of expensive contracts, as they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics a couple of years ago. The former Wizard may soon find himself on yet another team again next season.
Teams are unwilling to pay players the money they have under contract nowadays in the NBA. Many players have contracts that aren’t worth the money. Many players aren’t available to play due to injuries, so it feels like the players aren’t worth their deals. Also, many players earn max contracts and tend to play without passion after they get paid. The Celtics are a team that may feel that way towards Porzingis. The Phoenix Suns are a team that has expressed interest in acquiring former Wizard Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis will certainly have other teams expressing interest in trading for him too. Despite his contract and health, he can still be a consistent contributor in the right situation. Porzingis missed time this past regular season as well as the postseason due to injury for the Celtics. That certainly is a problem the Wizards are glad they have avoided. At this time, it feels as if the former Wizard will be with a new team to start the 2025 - 26 NBA Season.
