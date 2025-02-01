Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Could Re-Write Record Books vs. Timberwolves

The Washington Wizards are visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, where the team could lose its 17th straight game.

Jan 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defend in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are hoping to start the new month on the right track as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

The Wizards won their first game of last month on New Year's Day, but then proceeded to lose their next 16 games, tying a season and franchise record for their longest losing streak.

Tonight, that streak is in danger of going one step further in the wrong direction as Anthony Edwards and the Wolves are on the other sideline.

The Wizards lost 16 straight games in November and December, but they were able to turn things around when they beat Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at home. Perhaps they could turn things around against the Wolves, but that would require the Wizards winning their first game away from D.C. since October 31 against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

The Wizards will be fighting hard, but as they have in every game this season, they will be a massive underdog.

Meanwhile, the Wolves have won five straight and hope to make it six after tonight's game.

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, Feb. 1, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • SG Donte DiVincenzo (OUT - turf toe)
  • SG Terrence Shannon Jr. (OUT - foot)
  • PG Mike Conley (OUT - thumb)
  • PF Julius Randle (OUT - groin)

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Jordan Poole
  • SG Bilal Coulibaly
  • SF Kyshawn George
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • PG Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • SG Anthony Edwards
  • SF Jaden McDaniels
  • PF Naz Reid
  • C Rudy Gobert

