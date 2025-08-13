Why Bradley Beal Chose Clippers Over Wizards
Former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal recently had a tough decision to make, but he knows what he wants, and he intends to get it.
This summer has been one to remember as the NBA offseason got underway. We have seen many players change teams, with some players returning to former teams where they began their careers. Damian Lillard is back in Portland with the Trailblazers, and Chris Paul is back in Los Angeles to play for the Clippers. There was hope that Bradley Beal would return to the Wizards this summer. It would be bittersweet if he did, but he ultimately chose the Clippers to play with Chris Paul. Beal was recently asked in an interview why he chose to sign with the Clippers. Simply put, Beal responded, “I need a ring.”
He wouldn’t have had the opportunity to get a ring at this time with the Wizards had he returned home to where it started for him. Beal is 32 years old and still has some time left in his career to produce at a high level and play meaningful basketball. While the Wizards are in the midst of their rebuild, signing with the Wizards simply wouldn’t have made sense for Beal at this time. Beal went on to say, “I want one (a ring) bad.” He went on further describing this situation with the Clippers as a time of rejuvenation. That may be just what he needs, as he left a terrible situation with the Phoenix Suns.
“I’m excited about the opportunity, new city, new environment, but a hungry environment too," Beal said. "I’m definitely excited about the opportunity to go win.”
The Clippers haven’t had a losing season in over 15 years. That is remarkable given how tough the Western Conference is. Beal joins a team desperate for a championship as future Hall of Famers Chris Paul and James Harden are still searching for a championship in their NBA careers as well. It may be hard to accept, but Beal's choosing the Clippers over the Wizards was the right decision in the end for him.
