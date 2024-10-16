Former Wizards Star Named Future Hall of Famer
It's easy to forget that Russell Westbrook played one season with the Washington Wizards. While it may have only been one season, he was well loved by the fans and also put up massive numbers.
After just one year, Westbrook was shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers in an offseason trade.
Even though he played just one year, Westbrook will always be a part of the Wizards' franchise. Now, he's being predicted to end up becoming a Hall of Famer when his career is over.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at active players who are going to be future Hall of Famers. Westbrook was included on that list.
"Westbrook is one of the most athletic guards in NBA history who will probably best be remembered for his triple-double prowess," they wrote. "Before Westbrook, only Oscar Robertson had registered a season (1961-62) in which he averaged double figures in points, rebounds and assists. Not only did Westbrook become the second to do so 45 years later, but the 2016-17 MVP would also go on to record four total triple-double seasons."
During his lone season with Washington, Westbrook ended up playing in and starting 65 games. He averaged 22.2 points per game to go along with 11.7 assists, 11.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Westbrook shot 43.9 percent from the floor.
Now, at 35 years old, Westbrook is gearing up for a new chapter of his career. He will play for the Denver Nuggets this season alongside of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
It would have been very interesting to see what Westbrook could have done if the Wizards kept him around. Averaging a triple-double for an entire season is an impressive feat.
Being able to bring that kind of production to Washington was huge for the franchise. He provided entertainment in what was a tough all-around time period. Westbrook was also an integral piece of leading the Wizards to the playoffs that season.
Granted, he isn't going to go into the Hall of Fame being known for his time in Washington. His tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder was amazing and that's what he'll be most remembered for. However, his year with the Wizards was an impressive season that should not be forgotten.
