Wizards' AJ Johnson Believes in Star Power
There is a significant difference when it comes to arrogance and confidence. Being arrogant can be defined as having or revealing an exaggerated sense of one's importance or abilities. Being confident means being self-assured. That is how Washington Wizards guard AJ Johnson feels regarding his potential future in the NBA.
The Wizards, along with Will Dawkins, deserves a bit of credit and praise because acquiring AJ Johnson was not a part of the plan when they traded Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were a bit reluctant to move off of Johnson. However, the deal made sense for both sides.
Johnson was buried on the Bucks bench. Head coach Doc Rivers has been infamously known to be reluctant when it comes to playing rookies. Johnson was drafted number 23 overall in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Being a first-round pick means he definitely has a lot of potential and can play at a high level.
Playing under Doc Rivers with the Bucks, he was unable to prove his worth. As a member of the Wizards, the team has focused its attention on giving him major minutes to continue his development in the league. The Wizards have done right by Johnson as he has had some time with the Capital City Go-Go as well.
It appears Johnson may be just the player the Wizards were looking for, as it looks like he will finish the season with them. He is a player who can handle the rock, take and make big shots, and even has the ability to finish strong at the rim. He is already one of the most athletic and explosive players in the entire league.
With that being said, Johnson has made some serious comments about who he is as a player. When asked about his ceiling in the NBA, Johnson responded, "I believe I can be a superstar 100% in this league. I just have to work my tail off every day. Honestly, it's going to take an everyday grind. I have to do all the little things with what I eat and what I watch."
Johnson certainly is confident when it comes to his game. He has every right to be because he wasn't given a chance in Milwaukee, and now we see what he is capable of as he has been given a chance in Washington. The Wizards may have their star of the future in Johnson.
