Inside The Wizards

Warriors Star Praises Wizards Rookies

The Washington Wizards have a new fan in a Golden State Warriors star.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 25, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call with referee Tom Washington (49) in a game against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues a call with referee Tom Washington (49) in a game against the Utah Jazz during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards aren't expected to be much of a contender this season, but they aren't afraid of playing hard each and every night.

That was the case earlier this week when the Wizards lost to the Golden State Warriors, who have won four championships in the last decade.

The Wizards may have lost 125-112, but they gained some newfound respect from Warriors star Draymond Green.

"I'm a big fan of (Kyshawn) and Bub. The energy that they bring and the demeanor that they bring, that is the first time we've seen a Washington Wizards team play that hard in years, and it is because of them two guys' energy. I had to ask Kyshawn, 'You talk?!' He was like, 'Yeah!' I said, 'All right, that's what we're doing. I like that.' Then, Bub was talking from the gate," Green said h/t Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor.

The Wizards rookies have fueled much of the excitement surrounding the team in the first part of the season, so getting a stamp of approval from someone as qualified as Green is certainly a good sign.

During the game, the Wizards started all three of their first-round picks from this year's draft, a pattern that we have seen during the team's first few games. Carrington scored 16 points while dishing out seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds while George had 20 points by knocking down six 3-pointers. Even Alex Sarr had a good night despite not getting pointed out by Green. Sarr had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

As the season rolls along, the Wizards rookies are only going to get better with experience, and that should have the team in a good spot in the long run.

The Wizards are back in action Friday when they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News