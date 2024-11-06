Warriors Star Praises Wizards Rookies
The Washington Wizards aren't expected to be much of a contender this season, but they aren't afraid of playing hard each and every night.
That was the case earlier this week when the Wizards lost to the Golden State Warriors, who have won four championships in the last decade.
The Wizards may have lost 125-112, but they gained some newfound respect from Warriors star Draymond Green.
"I'm a big fan of (Kyshawn) and Bub. The energy that they bring and the demeanor that they bring, that is the first time we've seen a Washington Wizards team play that hard in years, and it is because of them two guys' energy. I had to ask Kyshawn, 'You talk?!' He was like, 'Yeah!' I said, 'All right, that's what we're doing. I like that.' Then, Bub was talking from the gate," Green said h/t Rookie Wire's Cody Taylor.
The Wizards rookies have fueled much of the excitement surrounding the team in the first part of the season, so getting a stamp of approval from someone as qualified as Green is certainly a good sign.
During the game, the Wizards started all three of their first-round picks from this year's draft, a pattern that we have seen during the team's first few games. Carrington scored 16 points while dishing out seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds while George had 20 points by knocking down six 3-pointers. Even Alex Sarr had a good night despite not getting pointed out by Green. Sarr had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
As the season rolls along, the Wizards rookies are only going to get better with experience, and that should have the team in a good spot in the long run.
The Wizards are back in action Friday when they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.
