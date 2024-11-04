Wizards Should Trade for Young Pacers Forward
It hasn't even been 18 months since the Washington Wizards traded the draft rights to Jarace Walker to the Indiana Pacers for the No. 7 overall pick, which the team chose to select French forward Bilal Coulibaly.
However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes it's time for the Wizards to invest into Walker, suggesting a trade between them and the Pacers.
"Walker has yet to find a role with the Pacers, who can't really wait around for last year's lottery pick to figure things out. They're trying to repeat last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals with an already expensive and vet-laden roster. Washington, meanwhile, could happily wait years for the intriguing combo forward to settle in as, theoretically, a facilitating hub on offense who can guard multiple positions on the other end," Hughes writes.
Walker, 21, played in just 33 games for the Pacers in his rookie year. He was expected to be a strong figure in the team's frontcourt plans of the future, but those went somewhat out the window when the Pacers traded for Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors and signed him to a subsequent extension in the offseason.
This season, Walker has played in all six games so far for the Pacers, but he has only managed to log nine minutes per game.
If the Pacers want to be buyers at this year's trade deadline, Walker should be on his way out of the door. He's the best tradable prospect the Pacers have at the moment and the Wizards would be an ideal destination given the team's current state of affairs.
If the Pacers wanted to upgrade their forward spot, Kyle Kuzma would be an ideal option, and Walker (along with some future draft capital) would be the asking price for the Wizards to make the move.
