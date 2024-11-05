Wizards Move Up in Power Rankings
The Washington Wizards are two weeks into the NBA season, and they have surpassed some expectations that were placed upon them.
While many had them tabbed as the worst team in the league coming into the season, the Wizards have looked competent to start the year.
ESPN released its most recent power rankings and had the Wizards at No. 27, three spots higher than the previous edition.
"Washington put together its first winning streak of the season with consecutive wins over the Hawks last week. While that streak ended in Mexico at the hands of the Heat, the Wizards have seen some positive signs early," ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk writes. "With Kyle Kuzma sidelined the past two games, young players like Bilal Coulibaly have stepped up. Coulibaly had 27 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the Wizards' second win over Atlanta on Wednesday. He followed that up with 22 points and eight rebounds against the Heat. Since scoring eight points in the season opener, Coulibaly scored 22 or more points in three of his next four games. And Jordan Poole continued his hot start with a team-high 24 points in the Wizards' loss to Golden State (his former team) on Monday night."
The only teams to rank lower than the Wizards were the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and winless Utah Jazz.
The Wizards have shown life, and the fact that the team has shown some growth while playing its younger players is an even better sign. Rebuilding teams can be bad, but there's a little more grace shown when it's because rookies or young players are getting a bulk of playing time. This means that the Wizards are at least developing and growing in these losses, and that's the ultimate goal for the team this season.
