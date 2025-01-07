Rockets vs. Wizards Preview: Another Test Awaits
The Washington Wizards are hoping to shake off their losses against the New Orleans Pelicans as they host the Houston Rockets tonight at Capital One Arena.
The Wizards come into the game needing to prove themselves after returning to the worst record in the NBA.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are coming in fresh after beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.
The Rockets are recovering from the loss of Jabari Smith Jr., who broke his hand during shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. With Smith out, the Rockets started last year's No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson in his place, and he shined with 23 points and 16 rebounds.
The Wizards will have their hands full with Thompson and Jalen Green, who has begun to play with a little more consistency as of late for the Rockets.
The game will be a good test for the Wizards as the Rockets are one of the better teams right now in the NBA, and a win would be their most impressive of the season.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Rockets vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Tuesday, January 7 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Rockets vs. Wizards Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
Rockets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Justin Champagnie
- C Alex Sarr
