What Jamir Watkins Brings to Wizards
There is no place like home. Home is where the heart is. Those sayings have proven true in life. When you’re at home or even at a place that feels like home, you tend to feel more comfortable. You are in a position where you can be yourself. The Washington Wizards have this advantage when it comes to Jamir Watkins.
Watkins was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. The Wizards made a deal with them to acquire the 6’6" wingman. Watkins played for the VCU Rams. That is where his college career began. VCU is 107 miles away from Capital One Arena, where the Wizards play. Having that familiarity will be huge for Watkins as he begins his professional career with them.
Watkins entered the transfer portal as he played for Florida State in his final collegiate year. There, he averaged 18 points per game. He also contributed nearly six boards a game to go along with two assists. Watkins contributed a lot to the Seminoles. He shot 43% from the field and 75% from the free throw line.
With his size and height, Watkins should be a decent player for the Wizards this season. We can expect him to spend some time in the G-League with the Capital City Go-Go. The Wizards like to shoot a lot of threes. Watkins isn’t a great three-point shooter. That part of his game could use some work. However, he is good in transition, a solid defender, and a good rebounder. Once he is able to become a part of the regular rotation of the Wizards, Watkins will be a great player off the bench who could get hot and lead the team in scoring some nights.
