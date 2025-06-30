Wizards Presented with Can't-Miss Opportunity
When you think of the NBA Draft, it sometimes feels like a holiday, and the Washington Wizards may have just received the perfect gift. The Wizards have needed a big man who will be a long-term answer for a while now. While the Wizards decided to take a scoring guard in the draft with Tre Johnson, a grand opportunity now has presented itself.
As soon as Christmas ends, many people look forward to New Year's. It feels like a celebration as people stay up all night to watch the ball drop. The celebration in the NBA is free agency. Since the Wizards missed out on drafting a big man, they now have a grand opportunity to sign one in free agency. DeAndre Ayton is now available as an unrestricted free agent.
Ayton is still young, as he is only 26 years old. Ayton is a former number one overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft. He is a big man who is in between in his career. While he has been far from a bust, he certainly has been far from a star player, too. Being the number one overall pick comes with great responsibility. He hasn’t exceeded expectations, and his career has been solid to say the least.
Ayton is seven feet tall and weighs a little over 250 pounds. He has a 7’6 wing span and is oftentimes the biggest and tallest player on the court. Ayton would make the perfect Center for the Wizards. Pairing him next to Alex Sarr would be a match made in heaven. Ayton averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds, one block, and shot 56% from the field last season for the Portland Trailblazers. The Wizards certainly could use his services, as he has been bought out from his contract and is now a free agent.
