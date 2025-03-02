Khris Middleton Makes Massive Impact in Wizards' Win
The Washington Wizards are at a point in their schedule where they should be winning many games. They have been playing a lot of mediocre teams, to say the least recently. Despite the ease of their schedule in the NBA, they are still looking to lose as much as they can to secure the number one pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. After trading for Khris Middleton, the Wizards saw first hand the benefits of having him around.
The Wizards had a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets that neither team truly wanted to win. As the Wizards currently have the worst record in the league, the Hornets have the second-worst record in the league. No doubt, the Wizards would never want to see their conference rival with the number one pick. However, one team had to win the game, and the Wizards took the honor as they won 113-100 in Charlotte.
With this win, the Wizards have swept the season series against the Hornets beating them four times this season. However, one thing was different in this win, they had Khris Middleton. Middleton has been around the league for a very long time. At age 33, he is the oldest player on the Wizards at age 33 as he is in his 14th season in the league.
His presence was felt as the Wizards triumphed to victory as he was the leading scorer in this game. He lead the way with 17 points for the Wizards. He also lead the team in steals with two for the game. Additionally, he contributed with five rebounds and was second on the team with six assists as well.
Middleton was able to use his high basketball IQ as well as basketball experience as they played a young inexperienced team in the Hornets. Middleton may have been the best player on the floor in this game despite his numbers saying otherwise. He simply made the right basketball plays as he stuffed the stat sheet.
With his gameplay in this game, Middleton helped contribute to a well-rounded win for the Wizards as everyone who took a shot in this game was able to score in this matchup. When playing against young inexperienced teams, Middleton's presence will be felt even more as he has had a good amount of success for so long in the NBA.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!