Preview: Wizards Eye Season Series Sweep vs. Hornets

The Washington Wizards are looking for their fourth win against the Charlotte Hornets this season.

Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are looking to grab another win as they take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight in a Southeast Division rivalry game.

The Wizards have 10 wins on the season, and three of them have come against the Hornets. Tonight is the final meeting between the two teams this season, meaning the Wizards can come away with a sweep if they can find a way to emerge victorious on the road.

It will be a challenge for the Wizards to win considering that they are playing without Jordan Poole, who hyperextended his elbow after the team's last game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

That being said, the Hornets may also be shorthanded with LaMelo Ball dealing with an ankle injury. The All-Star point guard is listed as questionable for the game, and his absence would also hurt Charlotte's chances of winning the game.

The Hornets have lost five straight games, so they are in need of a big win, and this opportunity against the Wizards at home should have them hungry.

Wizards vs. Hornets Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, Mar. 1, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Hornets Injury Report

Washington Wizards

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)

SG Jordan Poole (OUT - elbow)

C Alex Sarr (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - ankle)

Charlotte Hornets

SF Brandon Miller (OUT - wrist)

PF Grant Williams (OUT - torn ACL)

PG LaMelo Ball (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

SF Tidjane Salaun (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

C Jusuf Nurkic (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Wizards vs. Hornets Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

  • PG KJ Simpson
  • SG Nick Smith Jr.
  • SF Josh Green
  • PF Miles Bridges
  • C Mark Williams

Published
