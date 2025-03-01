Why Hornets Are Wizards' Biggest Threat
The Washington Wizards are on track to have one of the worst seasons in franchise history. No doubt, injuries have played a huge role in this situation. However, they have such a young team from top to bottom and that has played a factor as well. They need experience, to say the least. The Charlotte Hornets are a team who have very similar circumstances that could ruin the season for the Wizards. How so?
As it stands today, the Wizards have the worst record in the entire league at 10-48. The NBA is full of talented players. A lot of teams have good coaching staffs as well. At this moment in time, the Wizards are constantly trying to develop their team to be a talented team. The same can be said of the Hornets.
As the season concludes, there is a race to be the best team. With the playoffs not in sight for the Wizards, however, there is also a race to be the worst team with the worst record.
As the Wizards are closing in on the end of their season, there is another team that is right behind them: the Hornets.
Yes, the Hornets have the second-worst record in the league at 14-44. With that being the case, losing becomes even more of a priority for both teams.
Adding the No. 1 overall pick to both the Wizards and Hornets would be huge for them and the league. The Hornets have one of the best point guards when healthy in the NBA with LaMelo Ball. Mark Williams and Brandon Miller are also players with a ton of upside.
We know how much talent the Wizards have accumulated over time. This team is already deep and full of young talented prospects. The No. 1 pick may very well come down between the Hornets and Wizards, meaning Charlotte is indeed a threat to Washington as the season comes to an end.
