Khris Middleton Reveals Goal With Wizards
Khris Middleton is set to make his Washington Wizards debut against his former Milwaukee Bucks team, where he was employed for 12 years.
During his time with the Bucks, Middleton helped the team reach the playoffs 10 times in an 11-year span, including winning the 2021 NBA Finals.
Now, Middleton goes from a perennial playoff contender to one of the worst teams in the league in the Wizards, and he hopes to bring some of the winning culture he helped build in Milwaukee to the nation's capital.
“I’m here to be a basketball player," Middleton said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.
"I’m here to win games, here to help win games however I can. I am going to be here as a mentor and whatnot, but I want Wizards fans to know that I’m not here just to be a mentor. I’m here to be a basketball player and compete out there and help win games.”
The Wizards have only won nine games this season, so Middleton can certainly help in that regard. However, the goal for the Wizards isn't all about winning at this moment in time. The goal is to ensure that the younger players get more reps and improve over time.
Middleton likely would have been bought out by the Wizards if he didn't have a $34 million player option for next season. He will likely opt in this offseason, establishing himself as part of Washington's core for the next 12 months.
Chances are the team will continue to shop him in trades this summer and before the February deadline in 2026, but for now, Middleton is with the Wizards, so it's in the team's best interest to soak up all the knowledge he can bring while he is here.
