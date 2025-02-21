Marcus Smart Embracing Opportunity to Mentor Wizards
The Washington Wizards traded for veteran point guard Marcus Smart at the deadline, and he'll have a chance to play an important role for the team.
Smart, who turns 31 next month, has a decade of NBA experience that he can bestow on the young Wizards, and that's incredibly valuable for a team just getting its feet wet in the league.
The Athletic insider Josh Robbins spoke with Smart about his new team and what the Wizards can expect with him in the fold.
“I think this league has lost those type of guys,” Smart said via Robbins.
“I think there (are) not as many left like that, and those guys are big. The vets are key. The vets, they’re the ones that the young guys see when they first come in. … So I think having vets like me who love to teach, who love to see guys get better, is definitely important.”
Smart's impact has already been felt in the locker room, even before he steps foot on the court. Jordan Poole has already grown to appreciate Smart and feels that the team can grow with him.
“He has the utmost respect being a Defensive Player of the Year,” Poole said via Robbins.
“So I’ve had my fair share of Marcus guarding me on the other side, and it’s pretty cool to have him on our team. I want to pick his brain a little bit, ask him questions, see how he guards, see the way he sees the game," he continued.
“But I think it’s also good with our group because it gets to help Bilal, it gets to help Kyshawn (George), it gets to help Bub being able to just learn from a Defensive Player of the Year who’s played in the finals, who played high-level basketball, who is a real vet in this league. Great move. Great move. (I’m) really excited, really excited just for that. And honestly, I just can’t wait to get out there and play on the court with him. His energy, his toughness and his winning mentality — I think that’s something that we can all vibe off of and learn from, for sure.”
Smart's introduction to the team may not necessarily result in more wins, but it could have a major effect on the team's core down the line.
