Preview: Kyle Kuzma Gets First Shot at Revenge vs. Wizards

The Washington Wizards are hosting Kyle Kuzma and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It's been two weeks since the Washington Wizards traded Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks, but now the former NBA champion is making his way back to the nation's capital.

Kuzma's new Bucks team is on the second night of a back-to-back as they face the Wizards tonight at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards are beginning their second half schedule, where they will look for their 10th win tonight against the Bucks. The Wizards come into the second half of the season with the NBA's worst record at 9-45, and they are still clawing to ensure that they don't end up with the worst showing in franchise history.

The game tonight could also mark Middleton's debut for the Wizards, which ironically comes against the team that he played for since 2013. Middleton has yet to play for the Wizards since the trade, but he is expected to make an appearance sometime soon.

It remains to be seen what Middleton's role will be on the court for the Wizards, but his veteran experience should be a massive help for Washington, who has played rookies for more minutes than any other team in the league up until this point.

Bucks vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Friday, February 21 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Bucks vs. Wizards Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (OUT - calf)

Washington Wizards

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

SF Justin Champagnie (QUESTIONABLE - post-traumatic headache)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Bucks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

  • PG Damian Lillard
  • SG Andre Jackson Jr.
  • SF Kyle Kuzma
  • PF Taurean Prince
  • C Brook Lopez

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyshawn George
  • C Alex Sarr

