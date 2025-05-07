Wizards Must Make Tough Decision on Corey Kispert
Every year, many people tend to buy a new pair of sneakers. This typically happens during the spring or fall. Spring is the perfect time to do so because the weather begins to get nice, and you want to have a fresh, clean look. Fall is another time too, as many children are returning back to school. We all end up with new valuables, including the Washington Wizards.
When an individual decides to get a new pair of shoes, they tend to forget about the old pair they may have had. They may have decided to get a new white pair of shoes despite already having a white pair already. The original white pair may not shine and be as clean as they once were when they first got them.
Those same white pair of shoes may be uncomfortable as well. They may have decided to get a new pair of white shoes to be more comfortable. When those new pair of white shoes are in one’s possession, there’s a good chance they may not wear the original ones anymore. They may have a label of being old at that time.
The same may be the case with Corey Kispert. Kispert had had a solid career thus far with the Wizards. He was drafted right outside of the lottery with the No.15 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This past season, he averaged close to 12 points per game, which was one shy of his average last year.
At this time, it feels as if Kispert’s trade value is as high as it’s ever been. The Wizards could get a nice return for him and even address other needs they have in the process. There’s also a feeling that he may have reached the peak of his career.
The Wizards have acquired so many players who can offer the same thing he does. Trading Kisper now makes a lot of sense for the Wizards. However, it is still a tough decision to make.
