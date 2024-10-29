Clippers Could Emerge as Trade Partner for Wizards
The Washington Wizards have gotten off to a 1-2 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Of course, they have not been playing completely healthy.
Malcolm Brogdon has not been able to play throughout the first three games of the year. He's expected to continue missing some time due to a hand injury that he suffered before the regular season.
After being one of the big offseason acquisitions for the Wizards, Brogdon was expected to man the starting point guard position. Due to his absence, Jordan Poole has been playing that role. Brogdon could very well make a major impact in that role.
Last season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Brogdon ended up averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three-point range. His impact on the offensive end of the court is very clear to see.
That being said, even when Brogdon returns, there is wide belief that he will not finish out the season with Washington. Many believe that he will end up being moved before the NBA trade deadline.
Should the Wizards actually move him, the question then becomes, where could he end up?
One team to keep a very close eye on could be the Los Angeles Clippers.
Following the departure of Paul George during the offseason, Norman Powell has officially moved full-time into the starting lineup. That has left somewhat of a hole in the second unit.
Bringing Brogdon onboard would give the Clippers a legitimate offensive weapon to come off the bench. He would be able to run the second unit and play with the starters as a three-point threat. The fit would be nearly perfect.
Steve Ballmer and Los Angeles are all about competing for a championship. If Kawhi Leonard can get healthy, they'll once again be a contender. Adding Brogdon would give them a much better chance to accomplish those goals.
More than likely, making a trade for Brogdon won't break the bank either. If the Clippers were asked for a reasonable price for the veteran guard, they would likely have major interest in making a deal.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Brogdon as the season progresses. He'll need to get back on the court first, but it would not be surprising to see him end up getting dealt before the dealdine.
