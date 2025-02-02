Inside The Wizards

Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade Overshadows Rare Wizards Victory

The Washington Wizards pulled off a major feat in the shadows of the trade between Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis.

Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) challenges Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) for the ball in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
The NBA world was in a state of total shock on Saturday night, but it wasn't because the Washington Wizards won their first game in a month.

Instead, the news of Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis dominated headlines across the sports world in one of the most shocking deals in league history.

In spite of this, the Wizards deserve their flowers for snapping a 16-game losing streak while beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

Though Anthony Edwards was on the sidelines battling an illness, the Wizards will take any kind of victory that they can at this point in the season after going winless since New Year's Day.

In the win, trade target Kyle Kuzma put on a top-tier performance for opponents looking to acquire him, scoring 31 points to lead the way for the Wizards. Jordan Poole added 19 while Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

They were able to catch the Wolves on a poor shooting night, where they made just under 41 percent of their shots and only 30 percent of their makes from downtown. The defense was impressive, and that had taken a hit over the past few games.

With the Wizards winning, they get the monkey off of their back for a second time this season. The franchise record for consecutive losses is 16, and one more defeat would have made a franchise record. Instead, the Wizards will kick that rock down the road for a second time in just a few months.

The Wizards will look to win their second game in a row as they travel to the Queen City to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

