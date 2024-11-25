Inside The Wizards

Veteran PG Allows Wizards to Change

The Washington Wizards need a change of pace sometimes.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are a young, rebuilding team, but they need someone who can monitor and navigate the waters for them throughout the season.

That's why the Wizards traded for Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers, and he has proven to do exactly that in his first four games with the team.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe is thankful for Brogdon and what he brings to the table.

“He does a little bit of both,” Keefe said. “He gets us steady, but then he's very quick getting to the rim so he's got a good change of pace to him. But you know this guy's a great player, veteran player [that has] seen a lot. He’s really helped us in these last couple games and I know he's just going to keep getting better as he gets his legs underneath him.”

It's very easy for young teams like the Wizards to get flustered on offense with the fast pace of the game, but that's why Brogdon is there. His experience in his nine NBA seasons gives him the tools to be able to do this kind of job better than less experienced players.

“This is my fifth team in the league,” Brogdon said. “So I played on you older teams, I've played on younger teams, I've played on fast teams, halfcourt teams. I think it's just experience. You start to understand the game, you start to understand the rhythm of the game, who you're playing against, who you're playing with and when to be aggressive and when to slow things down, stay organized, get good shots.”

The Wizards have yet to win with Brogdon on the court, but if the team can learn how to get comfortable playing alongside him, that won't be the case for much longer.

