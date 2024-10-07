Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookie Shines in Debut

The Washington Wizards should feel good about their No. 2 overall pick.

Oct 6, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Washington Wizards power forward Alex Sarr (20) takes a jumps shot over Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) during the second quarter at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards may have lost their preseason opener in a 125-98 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, but they can leave the Bell Centre in Montreal knowing that they saw some growth from No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.

Sarr scored 15 points and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in 22 minutes of action in the team's preseason opener.

Even though the Raptors opted to sit some of their starters, Toronto raced out to a double-digit lead early in the first quarter. That forced the Wizards to play from behind for most of the night, which was when Sarr made most of his impact.

Sarr struggled mightily in the Las Vegas Summer League, especially with his shooting, so it is comforting to see that there has been some progress made in that department.

Sarr wasn't the only rookie who made his Wizards debut. No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington scored seven points off the bench while No. 24 overall selection Kyshawn George put eight points on the board off the bench.

Jordan Poole led the Wizards in scoring with 16 points while second-year pro Bilal Coulibaly added 10 points of his own.

The Raptors had seven players score in double figures, including RJ Barrett, who dropped a game-high 17 in just 14 minutes.

While the Wizards struggled to defend against the Raptors, they certainly figured out where their baseline is. It probably isn't where the team wants to be after one game, but there are some positives that the team can take from this game and apply it to practices during training camp.

The Wizards will get a chance to apply what they learned in a rematch with the Raptors later this week at home, but before that game takes place, Washington will visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

