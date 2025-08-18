Pelicans Sign Former Wizards Forward
Every year in the NBA, we look forward to seeing new faces in new places. As much as we love the long regular season and even the playoffs, the offseason often tends to steal the shine and the spotlight. Every team always has goals of improvement. However, the way a team approaches improvement is different for every team. That is what makes the NBA unique and different from other professional sports leagues. While some teams try to improve by moving on from particular players, other teams are trying to improve by adding players to their roster. One player the Washington Wizards moved off of is Jalen McDaniels. Now, he has found himself a new home in the NBA.
McDaniels is a player who has played for a number of different teams already, despite being young at the age of 27. He has spent four seasons with the rival of the Wizards, the Charlotte Hornets. That’s where he began his NBA career as he was drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, with the 52nd overall pick. He then moved on to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he spent just one season. From there, he spent a season with the Toronto Raptors. Last season, he spent a little time with the Wizards, where he played just four games with the team. He has become a late offseason flyer as the New Orleans Pelicans have signed him to a deal.
Despite having the perfect build for the NBA as he stands 6’9, just over 200 pounds, it feels like he is on his last shot in the NBA with the Pelicans. While he is the brother of one of the best young players in the league, Jaden McDaniels, Jalen is proof that handouts are given in the NBA. He has played for a lot of losing franchises throughout his career. It feels as if the Wizards signed him just to give him a chance to showcase his abilities, as he only lasted four games before they decided to go in a different direction with him. McDaniels has a chance to help the Pelicans as they, too, are another team that has struggled to find success over the years.
