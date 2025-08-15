Which Wizards Player Will Make All-NBA Team Next?
One of the best ways to demonstrate your hard work is to win and receive an award. Awards are earned in life when you show dedication and commitment to the job at hand. We see many people at times force their way to try to win an award. Their efforts come off as selfish with a “Me-First” type of attitude. When individuals adopt that type of approach, they often fall short of winning the award. The approach has to be organic. In the NBA, awards are given every year. One award that comes to mind is making the All-NBA Team. The Washington Wizards haven’t had a player win that award since 1979.
With the drought for a Wizards player make an All-NBA team, it makes you wonder who the next individual will be to do so. They have so many young, talented players, so that makes for many candidates to make the team. To win this award, a player ought to display a selfless attitude when it comes to their play on the court. Bub Carrington is a player who is going to get his. It isn’t forced, however; that is simply how he plays the game. Alex Sarr is another player like that. However, he appears timid at times, so that may hold him back.
That leaves us to Bilal Coulibaly: he has the best odds of becoming the next Wizard to make the All-NBA Team.
Coulibaly focuses primarily on the defensive end of the game. He is a player who always has the task of defending the opposing team’s best scorer. What makes it hard on him is his size. He is 6’8 with a wingspan of 7’3. That means he is capable of defending every position on the floor at any given time. As he exerts much energy defensively, he still has a little left in the tank offensively. However, it seems like his game offensively is evolving. Scoring is becoming more natural and easier for him. That is why he will have the best chance at winning this award and becoming the next Wizard to be named to the All-NBA Team. His play speaks for itself, as he consistently puts the team first in every game. He doesn’t have many plays called for him; however, he still ends up stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the ball.
